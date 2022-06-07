SpiceJet announces ESOP for mid-to-senior level executives

SpiceJet has decided to extend Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) scheme to mid-to-senior level and critical resource employees in recognition of their contribution in the last three years during the Covid crisis.

The airline already has an ESOP scheme in place for its top management.

SpiceJet ensured there were zero retrenchments during Covid.

The airline’s CMD Ajay Singh has time and again spoken about the contribution, resilience, dedication and hard work of SpiceJet employees, which helped SpiceJet surmount the biggest challenge in the aviation industry and human history in recent years. He recently wrote to employees on the airline’s 17th anniversary on May 23.