SpiceJet announces summer schedule with 60 new flights

SpiceJet on Monday announced its ‘Summer Schedule 2022’, effective March 27 which consist of an addition of 60 new domestic flights that include seven UDAN flights, eight industry-first flights, new connections and additional frequencies .

The new industry-first flights include routes such as Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur-Varanasi, Jaipur–Dharamshala and Tirupati–Shirdi; while the company has announced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Puducherry, Varanasi and Patna, Kolkata and Kushinagar, Guwahati and Durgapur, Varanasi and Jaipur, Hyderabad and Jabalpur, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, among others.

As part of the summer schedule it has also enhanced frequencies on Dharamshala-Delhi, Mumbai-Bagdogra, Hyderabad-Goa, Srinagar-Delhi, among other sectors.

According to Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet,the time is ripe to expand as travel demand is picking up and the aviation sector is ready to embrace new opportunities to make a stronger comeback.

“We hope our new flights, including those under UDAN, in the upcoming Summer Schedule will positively contribute in meeting the robust travel demand and give the sector the impetus to reach newer heights,” she said.

The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircrafts on these routes.