SpiceJet begins Hyderabad-Nashik operations under UDAN scheme

Taking the next stride in boosting regional aerial connectivity in India under RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the second direct flight commenced operations today from Hyderabad to Nashik.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Guardian Minister, Nashik, and officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India were present at the launch. So far, 297 routes and 53 airports have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme.

Post the successful launch of flight operations by Alliance Air on the Hyderabad–Nashik route, SpiceJet has become the second airline to commence direct flight operations on this route.

SpiceJet was awarded the Hyderabad–Nashik route under the RCS-UDAN-2 bidding process. The airline is being provided by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme. The airline will operate four weekly flights and deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft. Nashik is the 14th destination to be connected under UDAN by SpiceJet.

Apart from trade and tourism opportunities, Nashik city is known as the city of pilgrimage. It is a gateway city for the Shirdi Sai and Trimbakeshwar temples and is known as the Grape and Wine capital of India.

The city is home to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Aircraft Division and has been a cluster for many big manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, ABB, Crompton Greaves, ThyssenKrupp, CEAT, etc.