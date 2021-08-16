SpiceJet CMD sees Boeing 737 Max airplanes making a comeback soon

SpiceJet is expecting Boeing 737 Max airplanes to make a comeback soon, more than two years after it was grounded following a couple of fatal crashes. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, in an e-mail to his employees, said the reintroduction of the Boeing aircraft would be a game changer for the Indian airline industry.

“We are expecting our Boeing 737 MAX to make a comeback soon,” Singh told his employees. While he did not give a timeline, he said that the return of aircraft will be “an event that will no doubt be a game-changer in the domestic airline industry.”

SpiceJet is the only Indian airline that uses this aircraft. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline Akasa is understood to be in talks with Boeing for buying up to 100 737 Max aircraft.

Global grounding

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded globally by aviation regulators in March 2019 following two fatal crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 on October, 29, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019.

In March 2019, SpiceJet had 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft flying over Indian skies. However, the low-cost carrier had signed an agreement for around 142 more such aircraft, whose deliveries were halted. In March 2018, SpiceJet had signed a $12.5-billion order for as many as 155 Boeing 737 MAX planes. Indian regulators had earlier refused to give the Max a clearance. It is now expected that the Ministry of Civil Aviation would soon give a go-ahead for the aircraft.

Financial stress

Addressing the financial stress, Singh said, “After five quarters of uncertainty and financial stress, the aviation sector in India is once again witnessing green shoots of recovery and SpiceJet, in particular, is all set to take-off on its exciting growth journey," he added.

SpiceJet reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss of ₹731.12 crore for the three-month period ended on June 30.