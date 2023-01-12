Passengers of a Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet plane had to wait a long time at the aerobridge in Delhi airport on Tuesday, with the airline saying the flight was delayed after weather disruption led to incoming crew exceeding their duty time limit.

One of the passengers shared on social media a video of many co-passengers waiting at the aerobridge. In the video, some of them were heard asking for water.

They were passengers of the Delhi-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight SG 8133.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the delay was on account of weather disruption affecting the aircraft's previous rotation schedule.

"As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight, which was legal as per duty time limitation," the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the statement, as the passengers had completed security check they were requested to wait at the aerobridge.

"Water was served to passengers who were on the lower floor near aircraft door and aerobridge passage. The video was shot outside of the boarding gate that had limited access. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers," it added.

Further, the airline said that, on an average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport and for this particular flight it was around 20 minutes more.

