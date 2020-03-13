SpiceJet, GHASL sign agreement to develop free trade zone at Hyderabad’s RGI airport

SpiceJet has signed an Agreement to Lease with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

Under the partnership, GHASL will construct a facility for SpiceJet to carry out the warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ), popularly known as GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park.

This facility will be of 33,000 sq ft initially, with potential to expand to one lakh sq ft, based on demand.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “As we expand SpiceXpress, our cargo arm, SpiceJet is proud to partner with GHASL for this first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India which will enhance and facilitate the cargo industry in the country. The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will greatly boost businesses, saving valuable time for our partner companies.”

GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park is housed in Hyderabad Airport City, India’s first smart, greenfield airport city, propelling the next stage of the evolution of airport cities in India. The park offers ‘ready-to-use’ industrial infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing land within the SEZ for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in domestic tariff area for businesses catering to the Indian market.

Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, said, “We welcome SpiceJet Limited at GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. Their presence adds great value to the niche space of Free Trade Warehousing Zone. The pharma, aerospace & defence, electronics, automotive and FMCG client base at Telangana will benefit from the availability of high-quality warehousing catering to the export and import of goods from RGIA.”

SpiceJet recently initiated the ‘Marine Krishi Udaan’ by introducing dedicated freighter flights from Chennai and Vishakhapatnam to Surat and Kolkata to boost India’s shrimp farming. The airline’s cargo services operate on both domestic and international routes, powered by a fully-integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.

Currently, GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park has several global clients, including CFM Aircraft Engine Support South Asia Private Limited, SAFRAN Electrical & Power India Private Limited, United Technologies Corporation India Private Limited, Turbo Aviation, and GMR Aero Technic, among others.

Hyderabad airport city is being developed as a theme-based, anchor-led development consisting of activity centres such as Grade A commercial offices, retail, healthcare, schools & university, leisure & entertainment, logistics & industrial.