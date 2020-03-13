SpiceJet, GHASL sign agreement to develop free trade zone at Hyderabad’s RGI airport

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
SpiceJet has signed an Agreement to Lease with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.
Under the partnership, GHASL will construct a facility for SpiceJet to carry out the warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ), popularly known as GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park.
This facility will be of 33,000 sq ft initially, with potential to expand to one lakh sq ft, based on demand.
Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “As we expand SpiceXpress, our cargo arm, SpiceJet is proud to partner with GHASL for this first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India which will enhance and facilitate the cargo industry in the country. The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will greatly boost businesses, saving valuable time for our partner companies.”
GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park is housed in Hyderabad Airport City, India’s first smart, greenfield airport city, propelling the next stage of the evolution of airport cities in India. The park offers ‘ready-to-use’ industrial infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing land within the SEZ for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in domestic tariff area for businesses catering to the Indian market.
Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, said, “We welcome SpiceJet Limited at GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. Their presence adds great value to the niche space of Free Trade Warehousing Zone. The pharma, aerospace & defence, electronics, automotive and FMCG client base at Telangana will benefit from the availability of high-quality warehousing catering to the export and import of goods from RGIA.”
SpiceJet recently initiated the ‘Marine Krishi Udaan’ by introducing dedicated freighter flights from Chennai and Vishakhapatnam to Surat and Kolkata to boost India’s shrimp farming. The airline’s cargo services operate on both domestic and international routes, powered by a fully-integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.
Currently, GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park has several global clients, including CFM Aircraft Engine Support South Asia Private Limited, SAFRAN Electrical & Power India Private Limited, United Technologies Corporation India Private Limited, Turbo Aviation, and GMR Aero Technic, among others.
Hyderabad airport city is being developed as a theme-based, anchor-led development consisting of activity centres such as Grade A commercial offices, retail, healthcare, schools & university, leisure & entertainment, logistics & industrial.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
The rupee (INR) has opened weaker today, at 74.39 versus yesterday’s close of 74.21 against the dollar (USD).
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...