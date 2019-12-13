Logistics

SpiceJet grounds three B737 freighter planes

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has grounded three Boeing 737 freighter aircraft due to a “potential defect”.

The move follows an advice from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which had converted these planes into freighters, according to a regulatory filing.

“During an internal examination of IAI’s manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft.

“These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance,” the filing said.

A senior official at DGCA said it would ensure compliance with Israeli civil aviation authority’s directives.

