SpiceJet inducts two A 320 planes

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the induction of two Airbus A320 planes in its fleet. The two narrow-body planes, wet leased from Bulgarian carrier BH Air, joined the fleet on Friday, SpiceJet said in a release.

Under a wet lease arrangement, aircraft, crew as well as maintenance and insurance are provided. With the latest induction, SpiceJet now has 121 planes, it said. The airline, however, did not disclose the period for which these planes have been leased.