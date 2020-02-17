Logistics

SpiceJet inducts two A 320 planes

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the induction of two Airbus A320 planes in its fleet. The two narrow-body planes, wet leased from Bulgarian carrier BH Air, joined the fleet on Friday, SpiceJet said in a release.

Under a wet lease arrangement, aircraft, crew as well as maintenance and insurance are provided. With the latest induction, SpiceJet now has 121 planes, it said. The airline, however, did not disclose the period for which these planes have been leased.

Published on February 17, 2020
airlines and aviation
SpiceJet Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Domestic airlines record 2.20% passenger growth in January