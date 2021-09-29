SpiceJet joins hands with travel portal EaseMyTrip

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has joined hands with online travel platform EaseMyTrip for holiday bookings, a release said on Wednesday.
As part of the exclusive partnership, EaseMyTrip will develop a holiday booking platform for SpiceJet, which will allow the airline’s customers to book holiday packages, it added.
The tie-up is aimed at expanding EaseMyTrip’s ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment, the release said, adding the company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.
“I am delighted to announce this exclusive partnership between SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip, ahead of the upcoming and much-awaited holiday season.
“This partnership will help us leverage each other’s strength and offer an unparalleled travel experience to our customers by providing a complete end-to-end service for our customers,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet.
Under the collaboration, SpiceJet will offer exclusive benefits like priority services (check-in, boarding, preferred bag out), complimentary meals and extra legroom seats onboard.
On the other hand, EaseMyTrip will facilitate the designing, contracting, and booking of these holiday packages, using their existing partnership across hotels, transfers and sightseeing to ensure excellent service delivery, according to the release.
The partnership will offer destination choices for the customers from the frequented ones such as Kashmir, Goa and Kerala to exquisite destinations like Jaisalmer, it said.
“We are excited to exclusively partner with SpiceJet and offer their users a wide range of holiday options. With a reviving holiday segment, we are exploring new avenues of growth from the sector, and this collaboration is a step towards that effort,” said Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...