SpiceJet operates cargo freighter to Singapore to bring critical medical equipment

SpiceJet is operating its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route today, carrying critical medical equipment and Covid-19 related medical supplies.

A Boeing 737 freighter aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Chennai at around 5.30 pm today. SpiceJet will operate a second freighter flight tomorrow carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru, the carrier said in a release.

SpiceJet has transported over 1,500 tonnes of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nationwide lockdown began.

“SpiceJet is putting its freighter and passenger aircraft to maximum use to carry medical and other vital supplies in these difficult times and is firmly committed and honoured to be a part of the government’s ‘Lifeline Udan’ initiative. SpiceJet’s freighters have been flying non-stop carrying vital supplies to and from Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and host of other places, including South-East Asia,” Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said.

“Since the lockdown began, we have operated around 200 domestic and international cargo flights, transporting more than 1,500 tonnes of cold chain medical supplies, medicines, medical devices for various state governments, medical and pharma companies, along with essential supplies,” he added.

SpiceJet operated the country’s first cargo-on-seat flight, carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin on April 7. Since then, the airline has been regularly using its Boeing 737 aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.

SpiceXpress, SpiceJet’s cargo arm, has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitisers, face masks, etc. and providing doorstep delivery of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment in Bengaluru, Patna, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Kochi, Guwahati, Jammu and Lucknow, among other cities.

The airline has also operated special cargo flights to Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and other countries, taking fresh fruits and vegetables, helping Indian farmers maintain continuity of their supply chains, in addition to operating dedicated services from Chennai and Visakhapatnam to Surat and Kolkata.