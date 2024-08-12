SpiceJet and Mumbai airport have resolved the issue of overdue payments and all its flights are operating normally.

SpiceJet released a statement after Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) issued an advisory warning passengers of disruption of SpiceJet flights from Tuesday midnight. The advisory was later withdrawn following negotiations.

"The passenger advisory issued by MIAL has been withdrawn. Our flight operations in and out of Mumbai are operating normally. SpiceJet and MIAL have worked collaboratively to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter," the airline said in a statement on Monday evening.

SpiceJet operates around 8-10 flights from Mumbai daily, including two to Dubai.

The airline is facing a financial crisis and has delayed salaries and vendor payments.