SpiceJet and Mumbai airport have resolved the issue of overdue payments and all its flights are operating normally.
SpiceJet released a statement after Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) issued an advisory warning passengers of disruption of SpiceJet flights from Tuesday midnight. The advisory was later withdrawn following negotiations.
- Also read: SpiceJet lay-offs spur course correction
"The passenger advisory issued by MIAL has been withdrawn. Our flight operations in and out of Mumbai are operating normally. SpiceJet and MIAL have worked collaboratively to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter," the airline said in a statement on Monday evening.
SpiceJet operates around 8-10 flights from Mumbai daily, including two to Dubai.
The airline is facing a financial crisis and has delayed salaries and vendor payments.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.