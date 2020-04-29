SpiceJet pilots to not receive salaries for April, May this year

SpiceJet on Tuesday informed its pilots that they will not be getting any salary for April and May this year.

Captain Gurcharan Arora, Chief, Flight Operations, in a communication to the pilots said those pilots who have been flying cargo, will get paid for the block hours flown.

“As of today 16 per cent of our aircraft and 20 per cent of our pilots are flying We are doing this by flying our five cargo aircraft and also flying more ‘cargo on seat’ on our passenger aircraft. Over the coming weeks coming weeks , we intend to increase the number of aircraft flying (Cargo+cargo on seats) to more than 50 per cent and the number of pilots flying to 100 per cent,” the Communication says.

It adds that the rostering team will ensure that “all of us” get to fly these aircraft. :So while the flying will be limited, we will ensure that all of us are current and our skills stay intact,” Captain Arora says in his letter.