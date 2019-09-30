SpiceJet signs lease for 4 Boeing MAX of Jet Airways

SpiceJet has signed a lease for four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which were earlier operated by Jet Airways.

Addressing SpiceJet’s AGM here on Monday, its CMD Ajay Singh said another 10-12 Boeing MAX are ready for delivery to the airline in the US. The airline currently has 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet.

Aircraft grounded

However, it cannot operate these aircraft immediately as they are grounded globally following two crashes — of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines — earlier this year.

In August, senior officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said India will take a “conservative view” on allowing this type of aircraft to fly again.

The officials had declined to specify whether India will be among the first few countries to allow the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again after it is certified by global aviation authorities including the US Federal Aviation Authority and the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Indications are that the DGCA will wait till a sufficient number of countries allow the MAX to start operations again before allowing it to fly on Indian skies.

Fresh order

SpiceJet is now the only Indian carrier to have placed an order for the aircraft. It was flying it when the global ban was imposed this March.

Jet was the other Indian carrier that operated the MAX aircraft but it temporarily suspended operations in April following a financial crunch.