Spicejet suspends majority of its international operations till April 30

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Spicejet has suspended the majority of its international operations till April 30.

So far, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and Vistara have already announced the suspension of their international operations to most or all countries.

The government has suspended visas till April 15. Several international airlines have trimmed their operations to Indian destinations and Indian airlines have suspended complete operations to international destinations and reduced their domestic operations. To add on to this, the government has requested people to work from home.

“In view of the unprecedented situation arising due to COVID-19, SpiceJet is forced to temporarily suspend the majority of its international operations from 21st March till 30th April 2020. We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that its Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule. “Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the March 25, 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from April 16, 2020,” it added.

India has banned visitors from the UK, Turkey, and the EU from tomorrow amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. The ban, that is imposed till March 31, also includes passengers from European Free Trade Association. Entry is banned for those arriving from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, and India has already suspended all visas.