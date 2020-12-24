SpiceJet ties up with GMR arm for storage, delivery of Covid-19 vaccine

SpiceJet has signed an MoU with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) for providing a seamless service to all vaccine manufacturers in the region.

SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, is looking to provide efficient, speedy and reliable services for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, said a company release. It aims to provide first-mile pick-up and last-mile delivery to carry Covid-19 vaccines across domestic and international markets in a temperature-controlled environment.

GHAC shall provide space for SpiceJet’s vaccine shipments besides training its personnel along with the airline for specific customer requirement. SpiceJet will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters including wide-body aircraft at Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments.

Hyderabad, which is already at the centrestage of India’s Covid-19 vaccine development programme, is expected to be a key hub in the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine both domestically and globally. The association between SpiceJet and GHAC will aid the manufacturers in the region by ensuring seamless delivery of the vaccine, said the statement.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said in the statement, “Delivering Covid-19 vaccines safely not just within India but across the globe is a task we are fully committed to. With strong partners and our capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures of up to -40°C, we feel that we are fully prepared to assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind.”

SpiceJet recently partnered with Om Logistics Ltd and also signed an MoU with Snowman Logistics.

With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations, said the statement. It recently introduced a a specialised service, Spice Pharma Pro, which has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs, vaccines, blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°C to +25°C.