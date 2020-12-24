SpiceJet ties up with GMR arm for storage, delivery of Covid-19 vaccine

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
SpiceJet has signed an MoU with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) for providing a seamless service to all vaccine manufacturers in the region.
SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, is looking to provide efficient, speedy and reliable services for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, said a company release. It aims to provide first-mile pick-up and last-mile delivery to carry Covid-19 vaccines across domestic and international markets in a temperature-controlled environment.
Also read: MuDiTa Express Cargo, SpiceJet tie up to transport Covid-19 vaccine
GHAC shall provide space for SpiceJet’s vaccine shipments besides training its personnel along with the airline for specific customer requirement. SpiceJet will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters including wide-body aircraft at Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments.
Hyderabad, which is already at the centrestage of India’s Covid-19 vaccine development programme, is expected to be a key hub in the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine both domestically and globally. The association between SpiceJet and GHAC will aid the manufacturers in the region by ensuring seamless delivery of the vaccine, said the statement.
Also read: Shadowfax partners SpiceXpress for transportation of Covid vaccines in India
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said in the statement, “Delivering Covid-19 vaccines safely not just within India but across the globe is a task we are fully committed to. With strong partners and our capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures of up to -40°C, we feel that we are fully prepared to assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind.”
SpiceJet recently partnered with Om Logistics Ltd and also signed an MoU with Snowman Logistics.
With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations, said the statement. It recently introduced a a specialised service, Spice Pharma Pro, which has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs, vaccines, blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°C to +25°C.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...