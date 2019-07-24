SpiceJet to begin Mangaluru-Delhi operation

SpiceJet will operate a daily flight connecting Mangaluru with Delhi from August 4. A press release said here on Wednesday that the flight from Mangaluru (SG 8642) will depart at 6.15 am and reach Delhi at 8.55 am. The flight from Delhi (SG 8643) will depart at 8.30 pm and reach Mangaluru at 11.15 pm. The airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on this route.

SpiceJet is the only airline to offer daily non-stop air connectivity between Mangaluru and Delhi, it said. Passengers from Mangaluru will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic and international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi, the release added.