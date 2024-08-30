Facing financial headwinds, SpiceJet has decided to furlough 150 cabin crew members for three months.

The budget carrier is operating with a reduced number of planes amid financial, legal and lessor woes. Currently, it has an operational fleet of around 22 aircraft.

A total of 150 cabin crew members will be sent on leave without pay for three months, an airline spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has been placed under enhanced surveillance.

"SpiceJet has made the difficult decision to temporarily place 150 cabin crew members on furlough for three months.

"This step has been taken in response to the current lean travel season and the reduced fleet size, with the long-term stability of the organisation in mind," the spokesperson said in a statement.

During this furlough period, the spokesperson said the cabin crew members will continue to retain their status as employees of SpiceJet, with all health benefits and earned leave intact.

The airline is looking to raise funds to boost its financials.

"As we work toward enhancing our fleet following the upcoming qualified institutional placement (QIP), we look forward to welcoming our crew members back to active duty," the spokesperson said.