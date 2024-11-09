SpiceJet will reintroduce sea plane operations in 2025, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh announced after a demonstration flight in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
The airline had introduced a sea plane service linking Sabaramati river front in Ahmedabad with Statue of Unity in Kevadia in October 2020. However, the operations were suspended within a few months citing Covid-19 restrictions.
The airline has now partnered in seaplane trials across multiple locations, providing crucial engineering, technical and logistical support to aircraft manufacturer De Havilland.
SpiceJet has rights to operate sea plane service on 20 routes including Lakshadweep, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Shillong and will launch services once the infrastructure is ready, it said.
