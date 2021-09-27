SpiceJet’s bid to shed cargo business runs into turbulence

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
SpiceJet’s plans to hive off its cargo business has hit a roadblock with the Delhi High Court issuing an interim injunction against the debt-strapped airline preventing it from alienating a part of the assets into a separate company.
The court’s ruling comes after leasing company Goshawk filed a plea for the enforcement of $25.6 million in damages awarded against SpiceJet by a UK court.
SpiceJet had defaulted on dues on two B737 Max along with one another aircraft which it had leased from Goshawk. The leasing company then dragged the airline to a UK court. The UK high court had passed an order in favour of the leasing company in April this year and asked the debt-strapped airline to cough up $25.6 million for the dues.
To do so, the leasing company along with its parent company moved an enforcement application. The leasing company also sought a stay on the company’s plans to hive off its assets to the tune of $25.6 million into another entity.
A lawyer appearing in the matter requesting anonymity said, “Goshawk’s rationale was that if the assets are moved into another entity, it becomes impossible for them to recover their dues because then they cannot be attached to recover the debts.”
After hearing the matter, the Delhi High Court in its interim order said, “Till further orders, the judgment debtor is restrained from transferring/alienating its assets to the tune of decretal amount.” The matter is now supposed to be heard on November 29.
Goshawk isn’t the only lessor that has moved the Indian court to recover dues from SpiceJet. BusinessLine had reported that De Havilland too had moved the Indian courts to recover $42.9 million in damages awarded against SpiceJet by a UK court.
Sources said that hiving off the cargo business into a subsidiary company was the company’s only opportunity to raise equity since the promotor, Ajay Singh has expressed his inability to infuse more funds.
While the majority of SpiceJet’s shareholders had approved the demerger of the cargo unit, at least 17.2 per cent of its shareholders voted against this plan. The majority of those who voted against are public institutions.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...