SpiceJet market share fell to 2.3 per cent in August from 3.1 per cent in July as depleted fleet and poor punctuality impacted passenger volume.

Overall, the domestic air traffic grew by 1.5 per cent to 13.1 million on a month-on-month basis in August. While airlines benefitted from increased travel demand due to August 15 long weekend, overall growth remained modest.

IndiGo continued its leadership in domestic market with its market share rising to 62.4 per cent in August compared to 62 per cent in July. Air India and Vistara too reported market share gains at the expense of Akasa Air, Air India Express and SpiceJet.

SpiceJet reported highest passenger complaints and also the lowest on-time performance among the main airlines with only 31 per cent of its flights on time in August. Last month SpiceJet had an on-time performance of 29.1 per cent at four metro airports.

Akasa Air reported the highest on time performance with 71.2 per cent on time flights. The no-frills airline, which inducted its 25th aircraft earlier this week, has topped the punctuality charts for six of the eight months this year.