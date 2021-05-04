SpiceXpress airlifts 2,450 oxygen concentrators from China to India

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, said that it airlifted 2,450 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing, China, and Hong Kong to Kolkata and New Delhi on Tuesday. The airline has airlifted more than 6,850 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far in the last two weeks.

SpiceHealth and other organisations have ordered the oxygen concentrators arriving today. SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been working actively with State governments and hospitals across the country to address the acute shortage of oxygen. This is the third big consignment of oxygen concentrators ordered and delivered to SpiceHealth, the company said in a statement.

The airline used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Hong Kong. The aircraft landed in Delhi at 5 am today. SpiceXpress uses its wide-body aircraft to airlift oxygen concentrators from Nanjing, which will land in Delhi this evening.

RT-PCR tests

Since its launch in November 2020, SpiceHealth has conducted more than 2.2 million RT-PCR tests and has expanded operations across fives states - Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators, followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi for SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

Covid vaccine shipment

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.6 lakh tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020. In addition, the airline has transported a record 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12 and April 12, 2021.