Sreedharan writes to PM opposing Delhi Govt’s free travel plan for women in Metro

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Opposing the AAP government’s proposed free travel scheme for women in Delhi Metro, its former chief E Sreedharan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to agree to the proposal as it would set “an alarming precedence”.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Sreedharan said if the Delhi government is so keen to help women commuters, it can pay the cost of their travel directly to them rather than making travel free on metro trains.
The former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief has also sought Modi’s intervention in the matter.
Sreedharan said, when the first section of the Delhi Metro was to be opened in 2002, he had taken a firm decision that no one will be given travel concession.
Even the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had bought a ticket for himself to travel to the station from where the metro’s first section was inaugurated, he said.
“I would very earnestly request you, sir, not to agree to the Delhi government’s proposal of free travel to ladies in the Metro. If the Delhi government is so keen to help lady commuters, I would suggest Delhi government can pay directly to them the cost of their travel rather than make travel free on the Metro,” Sreedharan said in the letter.
“Now, if ladies are to be given free travel concession in Delhi Metro, it would set an alarming precedence to all other metros in the country. The argument of the Delhi government that the revenue losses would be reimbursed to the DMRC is a poor solace,” the former DMRC Managing Director said.
The DMRC is a joint venture of the Centre and the Delhi government, and one shareholder cannot take an unilateral decision and push the Delhi Metro into inefficiency and bankruptcy, Sreedharan said.
Even officers and staff, including the Managing Director of the DMRC, purchase tickets when they travel on the metro on official duties, he added .
