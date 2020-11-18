Logistics

Star Air commences service between Kalaburagi - Delhi (Hindon)

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on November 18, 2020 Published on November 18, 2020

Star Air — part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group — has started its commercial scheduled non-stop flight service between Kalaburagi and Delhi (Hindon) from Wednesday.

“Earlier passengers faced travel hassle and discomfort to cover Kalaburagi-Delhi (Hindon) distance which is approx. 1,700 km. By road and rail, it takes more than 24 hours. After the launch of this service, people can travel this long-distance journey in just 2-hour 20 minutes that too with the comfort of world-class Brazilian-manufactured Embraer ERJ145 aircraft,” said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman – Sanjay Ghodawat Group.

Star Air is operating this route under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme that enables passengers to fly at a very economical cost.

Currently, Star Air operates in nine different cities including Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Indore, Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Mumbai. In the coming months, it is planning to start services to Surat and Nashik.

airlines and aviation
