Star Air connects Mumbai and Belagavi

Star Air, a part of Sanjay Ghodawat group (SGG), on Friday launched its maiden flight from Mumbai to Belagavi in Karnataka.

“We started the Mumbai-Belgavi flight after receiving an immense response and demand from the people of North Karnataka,” said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman, SGG.

Star Air has expanded its operations to a number of Indian cities under the regional connectivity scheme including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Hubballi and Belgavi.

“We plan on extending our services and connecting Tier-2 and -3 cities with big Metros,” he added. Star Air uses Embraer 145 for its commercial operations which is a medium-size aircraft and can accommodate up to 50 passengers.