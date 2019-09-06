Logistics

Star Air connects Mumbai and Belagavi

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman, SGG, along with Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, announcing the Star Air daily commuter services from Mumbai on Friday   -  PAUL NORONHA

Star Air, a part of Sanjay Ghodawat group (SGG), on Friday launched its maiden flight from Mumbai to Belagavi in Karnataka.

“We started the Mumbai-Belgavi flight after receiving an immense response and demand from the people of North Karnataka,” said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman, SGG.

Star Air has expanded its operations to a number of Indian cities under the regional connectivity scheme including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Hubballi and Belgavi.

“We plan on extending our services and connecting Tier-2 and -3 cities with big Metros,” he added. Star Air uses Embraer 145 for its commercial operations which is a medium-size aircraft and can accommodate up to 50 passengers.

Published on September 06, 2019
Karnataka
Mumbai
airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Enforcement Directorate grills Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal