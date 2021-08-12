Stellar Value Chain Solutions launches one million sq ft warehousing facilities in Hosur and Banur

US private equity giant Warburg Pincus-backed supply chain company Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd has launched one million sq ft of warehousing facilities at Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Banur in Punjab.

Spread across half a million sq ft each, these facilities offer fulfilment and distribution solutions to companies in sectors such as e-commerce, automotive and consumer durables.

These facilities are Grade A and fully compliant with Built-to-Suit (BTS) norms, state-of-the-art design, and specifications.

The strategically located facilities are available for warehousing operations with flexible capacities and tenure for corporates in sectors such as e-commerce, pharma, automotive, fashion and lifestyle, consumer durables and electronics.

The logistics parks in Hosur and Banur are part of Stellar Value Chain Solutions' plan to develop 50 million sq ft of demand centres along with transport network centres in 21 cities. The company has identified these 21 cities as core production and consumption centres.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions currently has 11 million sq ft of warehousing facilities in operation.

"The launch of the warehousing facilities in Hosur and Banur is a part of our objective to leverage emerging opportunities in the warehousing segment in India. Our facilities will act as a growth multiplier for our existing as well as potential customers across the country." said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd.