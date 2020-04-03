Logistics

Strong demand for space on SCR’s Special Parcel Express to Howrah

The South Central Railway has started running Special Parcel Express trains to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country.

As part of this initiative, a Special Parcel Express was started on April 2 from Secunderabad to Howrah with enroute stoppages at Kazipet, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Anakapalli over the SCR jurisdiction.

In the prevailing emergent conditions, the Railway Officers and staff have taken special interest to ensure that supply of essential commodities is not hampered by coordinating with different Cargo aggregators, merchants, major material distributors and stakeholders.

Cartons of eggs, general goods, chocolates, biscuits, garments, medicines, medicinal equipment were loaded from Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

In addition, musk melons, mangoes, iced fish boxes have been loaded from Guntakal, Nandyal, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, while ghee tins from Anakapalle and lemon in gunny bags from Vijayawada have been loaded.

Care was also taken to ensure that the parcel vans are properly sanitised before loading.

