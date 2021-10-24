Sunil Paliwal assumes charge as Chennai Port Trust Chairperson

Scripting a survival
Sunil Paliwal has assumed charge as Chairperson of the Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) from Saturday. He is holding the post of Chairman cum Managing Director of the Kamarajar Port Ltd.
Paliwal succeeds P Raveendran, who has reverted to his parent organisation – the Indian Railways.
“He will be ChPT’s chairperson for an overall tenure of five years upto September 15, 2024, from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Shipping Ministry said.
Paliwal, a 1993-batch Tamil Nadu Cadre IAS Officer, has held various portfolios in the Tamil Nadu government such as Managing Director, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board; Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Ltd and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, said a press release from the ChPT.
