Kolkata, March 20 Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK - erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust) commences ship-to-ship (STS) operation for LPG cargo bound to Bangladesh.

Apart from ushering a new beginning in the Indo Bangladesh relation, it will also open connectivity between Kolkata Port and Mongla port of Bangladesh where the LPG cargo is bound for, said a press statement issued by SMPK.

First port to undertake STS operation

STS operator Pace Marine Solutions Pvt Ltd had approached SMPK with a proposal in October/November 2021 post commencement of successful operation of STS for LPG and other liquefied cargo bound for Haldia. Apart from SMPK, Calcutta Customs played a proactive role by permitting such operation in a time bound manner.

The STS operation involving Floater and LPG barges was being undertaken at Indonesia earlier and SMP, Kolkata is the first major port in the country for undertaking such operation within its limits, Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP, Kolkata said in the statement.

The Port will earn vessel related and cargo related charges from the said operation. A start-up venture port has provided its Tug for towing and placing Yokohama fenders for safe berthing of vessels in the sea. The Tug will also act as a Fire Float.

Ship to Ship transfer of liquid bulk cargo involves transfer of LPG, CBFS (Carbon Black Feed Stock), crude oil, LNG and other form of liquid cargo from a mother vessel to a daughter vessel of similar size or of a smaller size but of same technical specifications. Through this operation dead freight of vessels in a port of shallow draft is considerably reduced, the release said.