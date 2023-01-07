Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, has taken multi-pronged steps to make the city and the port cleaner, greener, more environment-friendly and commercially more attractive to the multipurpose visitors in connection with the ensuing G20 Summit in Kolkata from January 9-11, 2023 and again in February.

To project the city port before the investors and to ensure trade and commerce more effectively , riverfront beautification programmes right from Man-o-War Jetty to Howrah Bridge have been taken, and all the Mooring Buoys of the port are being painted on the Hooghly Riverside, said a statement issued by SMP, Kolkata.

To make the port and the city user-friendly, business-friendly, tourist-friendly and more beautiful to visitors from domestic and international destinations, SMP Kolkata, in consultation with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and KMDA, has engineered repair and painting works at city’s major riverside landmarks, including Nimtala Ghat, Ahiritola Ghat, Sovabazar Ghat, Kumartuli Ghat, Mayer Ghat, Kasipur Sarbamangala Ghat, Strand Road (From SBI HQ area to Howrah Bridge), Millennium Park-III and Man-o-War Jetty.

