Synergy Group, which operates a fleet of more than 560 vessels, has won the GREEN4SEA Tanker Operator award for its ‘leadership role in global tanker management.’ Founded in 2006 by Captain Rajesh Unni, the group took home the award through a representative during a hybrid event held in Athens on April 20.

Instituted by the SAFETY4SEA shipping and maritime news portal, the awards recognise operational excellence and industry leadership in the tanker sector. Synergy employs over 24,000 seafarers worldwide, 80 per cent of whom are from India, and plans to increase this number by to 5,000 by 2025 and to have at least 1,000 female seafarers by 2030, a group spokesman said here.

Capt Rajesh Unni, CEO, Synergy Group

Tribute to seafarers

Synergy operates from 25 offices in 13 countries. Tommy Thomassen, Chief Operating Officer (Tankers), said he was very proud the Group’s expertise had been honoured by the GREEN4SEA tanker sector judges. “The accolade is a tribute to our seafarers and shore-based teams who constantly search out better sustainable shipping and a safety-first environment on all our ships.”

Thomassen added: “We see technology and innovation as critical elements in achieving our goals, with digital and smart ship solutions playing a huge part in streamlining operations and driving efficiencies. We work together with our owners and operator clients to help them along the path towards decarbonisation and sustainability. Climate action is in the here-and-now, and we must act. It is now or, maybe, never.”

Climate action, here and now

Accepting the award online, Captain Vikrant Tomar, a Noida resident who currently commands the 114,379 DWT ( Deadweight tonnage) UK-flagged crude oil tanker KMARIN REGARD, said it was a “tremendous achievement” “We are working towards worldwide decarbonisation so our industry can play the fullest possible part in helping our planet. Synergy also retrains seafarers to safely handle alternative fuels key to decarbonisation according to the highest global standards.”

Apostolos Belokas, Managing Editor, SAFETY4SEA, a leading online portal for global maritime news and initiatives for maritime safety and sustainable shipping, said he was excited to announce Synergy Group as the recipient of this year’s GREEN4SEA Tanker Operator Award. “We should all be proud of the pivotal role our industry plays in international trade, and the actions of leaders such as Synergy Group as role models are not only necessary but essential,” he added.

