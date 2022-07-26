Spotnana raises $75 million in Series B round

Spotnana, a cloud-based travel technology provider has raised $75 million in Series B funding to continue building its travel platform.

The round was led by Durable Capital Partners LP, with participation from existing investors, Madrona Venture Group, Blank Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, and Mubadala Capital.

This new funding enables Spotnana to accelerate hiring, and drive faster adoption of its Travel-as-a-Service(TaaS) platform, which provides a single cloud-based technology stack to corporations, travel management companies, suppliers, and technology providers.

Sarosh Waghmar, co-founder and CEO of Spotnana said, “The infrastructure that has been in place for decades puts huge barriers between suppliers and travellers. We provide an open platform that enables the entire travel ecosystem to work together to deliver unparalleled travel experiences. Over the next year, we expect to more than double our employee base again to support our explosive growth.”

Spotnana has raised over $100 million in two years, and its employee base has more than doubled in the past year to over 200 people, the majority of whom work out of offices in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

The TaaS platform includes consumer-grade online booking tools, booking engine, mid-office replacement, a new system of record for booking travel, and new data integrations for travel inventory. This technology stack enables the travel industry to lower operating costs, accelerate innovation, and improve travel experiences, said the company.

Shikhar Agarwal, co-founder and CTO, Spotnana, said, “We’re bringing together engineers from Microsoft, Google, and other technology leaders to build a new high-performance infrastructure for travel that leverages massive data volumes, and artificial intelligence to support hundreds of millions of travellers every year.”