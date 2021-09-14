Taking MRTS to tier-II cities of Tamil Nadu

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Tamil Nadu government plans to take the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to tier II cities by approving preparation of feasibility studies, to implement it in the southern districts of Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli and Tirunelveli, in August 2021.
The study has been entrusted to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for early completion, said the Policy Note of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department for 2021-2022.
IRFC open to fund extended network of ‘bullet train’
The State government had also approved the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for Coimbatore city MRTS in August 2021 — also to CMRL with funding from KfW, the German funding agency. CMRL has, in turn, awarded the work of preparation of feasibility and DPR to the consortium of SYSTRA and RITES Ltd. The feasibility report has been compiled, and the preparation of DPR will be taken up shortly, the Policy Note said.
Among other rail projects, the government accorded approval in January 2020 to prepare a feasibility report for extension of Corridor-1 of the Chennai Metro Rail from Airport to Kilambakkam Bus Terminal. The CMRL has awarded the work to AECOM and the DPR is under preparation.
Re-imagining cities and the workplace
On rail connectivity from Tambaram to Velachery, the government accorded approval in January 2020 to prepare the feasibility report to CMRL which, in turn, awarded the work to SYSTRA. The report is under preparation, the Policy Note said.
