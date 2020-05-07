Tamil Nadu issues SOP for operating government buses

Use of QR-based payments; mobile payments and e-payments using PayTM, Google Pay and Jio Pay will be promoted to buy bus tickets in Tamil Nadu government buses as and when the services resume pose lockdown.

Seat occupancy will be restricted at 50 per cent, as per Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed by Transport Corporations, bus crew and passengers issued by Transport Secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav.

Transport Corporation employees have been advised to avoid the exchange of tender currency; plan for issue of day cards and popularise monthly passes through more selling points; ensure queue maintenance during boarding and physical distance during alighting of passengers at bus stops and terminals. An adequate supply of vehicles with a rear door for boarding and front door for alighting of passengers should be arranged.

For passengers, it is mandatory to cover their mouth, else they will be denied entry in the vehicle. All drivers and conductors should have their temperature checked before taking up their duty on a shift basis, the advisory said.

All the Managing Directors of State Transport Understandings have been requested to follow the instructions without fail post lockdown, the advisory said, asking the STUs to make preparations to implement the SOP post lockdown without fail.