The Chennai Metro Phase II project is being implemented as a State Sector Project and the expenditure towards its implementation is currently borne by the Government of Tamil Nadu, said Union Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu. He was responding to a question from DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on the current status of the approval and disbursement of funds for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

Tamil Nadu government has proposed a 118.9 km route length Chennai Metro Phase-2 project at the estimated cost of ₹63,246 crore. The approval of such highly cost-intensive projects depends upon the feasibility of the project and the availability of resources, he said.

The Minister released the details of the metro rail projects approved and the amount of funds disbursed for metro projects during the last five years, city, State, and year-wise. The data shows that for the last two financial years, there was no fund allocation for the Chennai Metro Rail project.