The Chennai Metro Phase II project is being implemented as a State Sector Project and the expenditure towards its implementation is currently borne by the Government of Tamil Nadu, said Union Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu. He was responding to a question from DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on the current status of the approval and disbursement of funds for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project.
Tamil Nadu government has proposed a 118.9 km route length Chennai Metro Phase-2 project at the estimated cost of ₹63,246 crore. The approval of such highly cost-intensive projects depends upon the feasibility of the project and the availability of resources, he said.
The Minister released the details of the metro rail projects approved and the amount of funds disbursed for metro projects during the last five years, city, State, and year-wise. The data shows that for the last two financial years, there was no fund allocation for the Chennai Metro Rail project.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.