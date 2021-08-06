Tata Advanced Systems to make Boeing 737 fan cowls

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has been awarded a contract for manufacture and supply of the Boeing 737 fan cowl, the legendary single aisle aircraft family, at it’s facility located near Hyderabad.

TASL will supply 50 per cent of the monthly 737 fan cowl requirements from FY2025. These fan cowl doors provide an aerodynamic surface over the fan case of the engine between the inlet and the thrust reverser and protect engine mounted components and accessories.

There are two fan cowl doors (left and right) around each engine that can be opened to provide access for service and maintenance of the engine components and accessories on the fan case of the engine.

Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems, in a statement said, “The award of the strategic 737 fan cowl structures to TASL is a testimony to the strong relationship between Boeing and TASL. This contract won in global competition is a significant milestone in our partnership with Boeing.”

“Projects like these with Boeing and other global aerospace companies have greatly helped build TASL’s capabilities such that today TASL has the ability to build an entire aircraft or helicopter at high rate production, to global quality, in India,” he added.

TASL also manufactures thousands of critical systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products from its facilities in Nagpur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Further, TASL runs a manufacturing facility in Nagpur, where advanced composite floor beams for all the Boeing Dreamliner airplane variants are produced.

The Tata-Boeing joint venture in Telangana manufactures fuselages for the Apache helicopters and recently added a new production line to produce vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.