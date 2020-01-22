Tata Motors launches Altroz premium hatchback, starting from ₹5.29 lakh

Video | Kia Carnival review
Tata Motors on Wednesday forayed into the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Altroz at an introductory price starting from ₹5.29 lakh for the petrol version and ₹6.99 lakhs for the diesel version. The price range goes up to ₹9.29 lakh.
Along with the Altroz, Tata Motors also launched the BS-6 compliant as well as upgraded versions of its Tigor, Nexon and Tiago models.
The Altroz will be available in five trim levels across all Tata Motors’ authorized dealerships. It is the first vehicle developed on the company's new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language, the company said.
Guenter Butschek, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Motors said: “Today is when we start writing a new chapter. We promised to kick-start the year with a product offensive and here we are. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality and we have made a start by bringing the new generation of BS-6 solutions to the market."
"We are delighted by today’s firework of launches, all in this single event and introduce the new face of Tata passenger cars which are not only BS-6 ready, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers,” he said.
He added that with this new premium hatchback, Tata Motors is expanding its market coverage further. “We have lots more in store for 2020 and we have just commenced unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio,” he said.
The Altroz also recently received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP or Global New Car Assessment Programme, an agency which works in the domain of motor vehicle safety.
The new Nexon will be available in 1.2L revotron turbo-charged petrol BS-6 engine and 1.5L revotorq turbo-charged diesel BS-6 engine, at a starting price of ₹6.95 lakhs and ₹8.45 lakhs respectively.
The new Tiago will be available in a 1.2L Revotron petrol BS-6 engine, at a starting price of ₹4.60 lakhs. On the other hand, the new Tigor will be available at a starting price of ₹5.75 lakhs and will come with a 1.2L revotron petrol BS-6 engine.
These new models are beyond BS-6 and will redefine every segment they are meant for with class-leading design, safety, technology and driving dynamics, said Mayank Pareek, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.
