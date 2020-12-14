Tata Sons submits EoI for Air India

Tata Sons, the holding arm of all Tata Group companies, has submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the strategic disinvestment process of Air India.

The company filed the EoI before the 5.00 pm deadline for the submitting the EoIs, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.

Earlier in October 2019, a source close to the development had said that the Tatas were aviation pioneers and, for the group, the country’s aviation history is linked to its own. Further, with the company holding a stake in two carriers already, Air India will, if acquired, propel Tata Sons to the status of an aviation major.

The Tata Group is believed to have submitted the EoI through Air Asia India, its airline joint venture in India. However, this could not be immediately ascertained.