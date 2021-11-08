Tata Steel exports 9,000 tonnes of LD slag to Bangladesh market thru Dhamra Port Company

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Tata Steel BSL has exported 9,000 tonnes of LD slag from its plant at Dhenkanal in Odisha. The shipments were made through the Dhamra Port Company to Bangladesh market.
LD (Linz-Donawitz) slag is a by-product in steel making process and Tata Steel BSL at present generates about 1 million tonne of slag per annum.
Cemcoa, a Hong Kong-based trade house and an existing customer of Tata Steel BSL, has shown interest in the market development of LD slag in cement-making process in Bangladesh and facilitated the export.
Test and trial of LD slag has already been done in the concerned plant in Bangladesh. Tata Steel BSL plans to export one lakh tonne of LD slag per annum.
Subodh Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Steel BSL said the company has always looked at operational and market facing innovations by creating value out of its by-products as part of quest to a sustainable future.
In collaboration with its customers, the steel major has developed 0-6 mm size slag range, for applications in slag cement, GGBS (Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag) and clinker making.
As part of its sustainable operations of by-products, Tata Steel BSL has been supplying LD slag to brick makers near the plant for national highway work, hard surfacing and low land area filling, besides to cement companies in Odisha and West Bengal, distributors in coastal Odisha for use in highway and brick work. To take the journey forward, it is also working to develop counterweight for auto and HEMM (heavy earth moving machinery) segments and agriculture. The company has also achieved 100 per cent recycling of fly ash, LD slag and blast furnaces slag produced by it.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...