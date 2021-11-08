Tata Steel exports 9,000 tonnes of LD slag to Bangladesh market thru Dhamra Port Company

Tata Steel BSL has exported 9,000 tonnes of LD slag from its plant at Dhenkanal in Odisha. The shipments were made through the Dhamra Port Company to Bangladesh market.

LD (Linz-Donawitz) slag is a by-product in steel making process and Tata Steel BSL at present generates about 1 million tonne of slag per annum.

Cemcoa, a Hong Kong-based trade house and an existing customer of Tata Steel BSL, has shown interest in the market development of LD slag in cement-making process in Bangladesh and facilitated the export.

Test and trial of LD slag has already been done in the concerned plant in Bangladesh. Tata Steel BSL plans to export one lakh tonne of LD slag per annum.

Suntainable future

Subodh Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Steel BSL said the company has always looked at operational and market facing innovations by creating value out of its by-products as part of quest to a sustainable future.

In collaboration with its customers, the steel major has developed 0-6 mm size slag range, for applications in slag cement, GGBS (Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag) and clinker making.

As part of its sustainable operations of by-products, Tata Steel BSL has been supplying LD slag to brick makers near the plant for national highway work, hard surfacing and low land area filling, besides to cement companies in Odisha and West Bengal, distributors in coastal Odisha for use in highway and brick work. To take the journey forward, it is also working to develop counterweight for auto and HEMM (heavy earth moving machinery) segments and agriculture. The company has also achieved 100 per cent recycling of fly ash, LD slag and blast furnaces slag produced by it.