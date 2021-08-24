Tata Steel, Mitsui OSK Lines ink pact to reduce emission

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Tata Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsui OSK Lines, a global marine transport group, to develop and deploy environment-friendly shipping solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the supply chain
Peeyush Gupta, Vice President (Supply Chain), Tata Steel, said the partnership would explore the environmental benefits and commercial and operational feasibilities of various technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the ocean transportation of raw materials for the steel production.
This will include the "Wind Challenger", a hard sail, which would reduce emissions by harnessing wind energy. MOL has been jointly studying the technology with cross-industrial partners, and the first vessel to be equipped with the Wind Challenger is slated to start operation in 2022.
Ranjan Sinha, Chief Group Shipping and Director RM Procurement, Tata Steel, said the company is a member of Responsible Steel and is committed to aligning its shipping activities with responsible environmental behaviour.
Toshiaki Tanaka, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer, MOL, said the Group would make a concerted effort to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.
