TCI cold chain arm and Japan’s Mitsui form joint venture

TCI Cold Chain Solutions (TCI CCS) — a unit of Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) — and Japan’s Mitsui & Co Limited have formed a joint venture to tap India’s growing demand for temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

TCI CCS provides integrated cold chain logistics services in India, with a focus on temperature-controlled storage and transportation, for major local and global companies across various industries that include fresh food supply, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and quick service restaurants (QSR).

Also see: Adani Ports building up a war chest to buy Concor, says CEO Karan Adani

“Our 60+ years legacy as one of the leaders in Indian logistics space synergised with Mitsui’s global expertise in logistics and supply chain management positions us well to deliver best-in-class services to the customers. Moreover, drawing on the logistics capabilities developed by Mitsui in Japan, we aim to scale-up and further build a robust cold chain infrastructure in India, thus adding value to our customers,” Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI, said in a statement.

Cold chain business

Through its multi-user and multi-temperature warehouses and fleet of reefer vehicles, TCI CCS offers primary distribution of products from plant to warehouse, and secondary distribution from its warehouse and distribution centres to retailers.

Also see: Air freight demand boosts PTF conversion

TCI CCS has a handling capacity of 10,000-plus pallet positions across the entire temperature range (-25 to +25°C) in major cities across India. This is in addition to TCI Group’s 12 million square feet of warehousing space and handling capacity.

Mitsui’s investment in TCI’s cold chain business builds on over two decades of co-operation between the two companies, dating back to the joint founding in 1999 of Transystem Logistics International, a logistics company serving India’s automotive sector with ‘just-in-time delivery’ of automobile components and service parts.