Logistics

Tech-enabled queue management launched at Bengaluru airport

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), with Xovis as its implementing partner, has rolled out the tech-enabled queue management system at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) to reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency and better manage passenger flow during peak hours.

Besides, the Xovis PTS, a passenger flow management system, will display live waiting times on the screens at processing points, leading to lowered levels of stress for passengers. This system empowers internal teams to plan resources well in advance with historical data available from the solution.

The Xovis 3D sensors will capture passenger flow coordinates at departure gates, check-in, immigration, Security Hold Areas of both domestic and international flights as well as Visa sections.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 04, 2020
Bengaluru
Airports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.