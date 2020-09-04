Tech-enabled queue management launched at Bengaluru airport

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), with Xovis as its implementing partner, has rolled out the tech-enabled queue management system at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) to reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency and better manage passenger flow during peak hours.

Besides, the Xovis PTS, a passenger flow management system, will display live waiting times on the screens at processing points, leading to lowered levels of stress for passengers. This system empowers internal teams to plan resources well in advance with historical data available from the solution.

The Xovis 3D sensors will capture passenger flow coordinates at departure gates, check-in, immigration, Security Hold Areas of both domestic and international flights as well as Visa sections.