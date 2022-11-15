Telangana government has sought approval from the Centre for phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Telangana requested the Union government to accord in-principle approval for phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project from BHEL to Lakdikapul.

The project, to be taken up with an estimated cost ₹8,453 crore, would be a jointly owned project of the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Telangana State (GoTS) with external financial assistance. The new metro line is proposed to be 26 km long with 23 stations.

Request to include project in budget

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister KTR requested to include the said proposal in the ensuing budget of the GoI for the year 2023-24.

To avoid delay in processing, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the project and other related documents were already sent to the Union government by the State on October 27, 2022.

The phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project spanning over 69 km was successfully implemented and is now fully operational. It is the world’s largest metro rail project in PPP mode under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme of the GoI, claimed a press release.