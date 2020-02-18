Telangana rail budget for 2020-21 is up 10 times over 2014: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the Railway Budget for Telangana had gone up by nearly 10 times from 2014-15 when the new State was formed.

The Budget in 2014-15, which was ₹258 crore, has shot up to ₹2,062 core in 2020-21, in the past five years under the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a media conference here, Goyal, who commissioned a series of projects in the South Central Railway zone, including wi-fi connectivity across 427 stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said the Railway Budget for Telaangana going up by 10 times in a span of five years was significant.

The rail budget for TS has gone up progressively from ₹258 crore in 2014-15 to ₹730 crore next year to ₹2,062 crore in not only enabling the Railways in taking up of new projects and helping in the completion of many pending projects in the region.

Referring to the request of Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay, he said a new line between Peddappalli and Manoharabad has started.

Apart from laying the foundation stone for the Yerraguntla—Nandyal rail section via a video link, the Railway Minister dedicated double line electrification of the Guntakal-Kalluru Section which enables running of more trains in both passengers and freight segments.

The Yerraguntla-Nandyal section is expected to benefit cement and other industries which have come up in the region to conveniently transport their produce.

New rail projects

Apart from the launch of new rail projects, the Minister dedicated tto the nation free high speed Wi-Fi connectivity at 427 railway stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This facility is aimed at providing top class browsing experience to rail travelers for news, information and entertainment. In rural stations, the facility is expected to serve the larger purpose of benefiting students and youth access the web for education and knowledge.

Goyal said 158 route kms new lines, 48 route km doubling and third line facility and electrification of 303 route kim has been done during the last five and half years. Twelve new projects worth ₹10,000 crore have been sanctioned and works are under progress at various stages.

Twenty-two new trains have been introduced from Telangana region and services of 42 trains have been extended to facilitate the passengers.

Mentioning about the laying of foundation stone for a Satellite Terminal at Cherlapally in the outskirts of East of Hyderabad, Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy said that this was aimed at easing up pressure on Secunderabad, Nampally and Kachiguda stations in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. This will offer scope for new trains, including suburban MMTS Phase II. The Cherlapally station will be developed with an investment of ₹250 crore.