Extending the Metro Railway Corridor, the Telangana government has decided to connect the IT hub of Hyderabad to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the ₹6,250 crore project on December 9.

“The Airport Express Metro will cover a stretch of 31 km, connecting the Mindspace junction (Madhapur) to the Shamshabad Airport,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced in a tweet.

Financial assistance sought

At the Pre-Budget consultations in Delhi two days ago, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao appealed to provide financial resources to take up a metro line originating from BHEL and ending at Lakdi-ka-pul, covering a distance of 26 km under the Phase-II of the Metro project.

He also appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to offer financial support for the extension of the project from Nagole to LB Nagar, covering a distance of 5 km. He pegged the total cost for the two projects at ₹8,453 crore.

“This is proposed to be implemented as a joint project of the government of India and the State government with external financial assistance. We have already submitted a detailed project report,” Harish Rao said.

The Metro rail in the city, executed and run by L&T, covers an aggregate distance of 72 km along three corridors.