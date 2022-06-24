Telangana urges Centre to formulate standards for PRTS at the earliest

The Telangana Government has asked the Centre to finalise standards, specifications and a regulatory framework to establish Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS).

The State government is planning to build a 10-km PRTS corridor, connecting the State Assembly with Paradise Metro Station. This will be integrated with various transport systems like Metro stations at the Assembly, Paradise and Khairatabad; and local railway stations.

PRTS is a transport mode with small and automated vehicles carrying people on an elevated platform to make it convenient for accessing the mass transport systems, thereby reducing travel time significantly.

“Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited are the consultants for the preparation of feasibility study and detailed project report,” said the Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

At a meeting with Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Thursday, Rama Rao urged him to expedite releasing standards, specifications and regulatory framework from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at the earliest.

“We are told that a high-powered committee has been set up to recommend on the standards and specifications for PRT system,” he said.

To reduce the traffic congestion, the State Government was working on various projects, including PRTS and ropeway system to serve as feeder services for Metro and local train services, he explained.

Support for STP projects

In a separate memorandum, Rama Rao asked the Centre to provide ₹2,850 crore to take up 62 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) in the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) area.

“The total budget for taking up the projects is pegged at ₹8,684 crore. We appeal to provide one-third of the outlay and support the State’s initiative,” he said.