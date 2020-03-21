Tele-cancel tickets booked at counters; will refund amount upto 30 days: Indian Railways

Don't come to crowded railway stations to cancel tickets. We will pay you back even after a month, says Indian Railways.

The Indian Railways has relaxed the rules pertianing to the time-period for receiving refunds at cash counters.

This came after the Government advisory had stated that the public should avoid crowding at ticket counters and practice social distancing.

"Refund across counter can be taken on if people submit tickets upto 45 days from date of journey, instead of present rule of three days. This is for trains cancelled by Railways for journey period 21 March - 15 April 2020," said railway officials.

In case a passenger does not want to travel by train, even if a train is not cancelled, then the Ticket Deposit Receipt can be filed within 30 days from the date of journey at the station instead of the extant rule of three days.

People can also call 139 and cancel their tickets, and approach the counters within 30 days from date of journey.

All rules for e-ticketing remain same as passengers do not need to come to station for refund of ticket. This relaxation is for journey period from March 21 - April 15, 2020.

India sees a sharp increase in cases that test positive and also several cases of quarantined people taking to trains -- knowingly or unknowingly.