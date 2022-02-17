Terex India launches ‘Franna’ brand of pick and carry cranes

Terex India, a unit of Terex Corporation, has launched the ‘Franna’ brand of pick and carry cranes, which will be distributed through Alpha Services, a top company official said.

With the launch of its technologically advanced and internationally proven Franna brand of mobile crane, Terex is marking its presence in the competitive mobile crane segment dominated by local players such as Ace, Escorts etc in India.

The company will be manufacturing the cranes at its 45-acre facility set up in 2009 with an investment of ₹250 crore at Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Franna cranes will now be indigenously designed to suit the market conditions, keeping in mind, the safety features, said Jaideep Shekhar, Managing Director, Terex MP India, SE Asia, Middle East and Africa.

While initially geared for the Indian market, Terex India is also developing the plant to export these cranes.

In 2021, Terex India spent ₹45 crore for expanding the facility at Hosur, which can manufacture 800-1,000 cranes per annum apart from other products.

“We have plans to expand the facility further that can manufacture up to 2,000 cranes per year. We are scouting for greenfield locations to grow our business in coming years,” Shekhar said.

“We are planning to launch Rough Terrain Cranes next year which will find applications in port and mining and we are building a prototype,” he added.