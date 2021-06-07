Thales appoints Ashish Saraf Vice-President and Country Director for India

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Thales has announced the appointment of Ashish Saraf as Vice-President and Country Director for India with effect from June 1, 2021.
Ashish will lead the company’s India business. He will be responsible for the strategic growth of Thales in the country across all of its markets, further strengthening local teams, collaborations and innovation. He succeeds Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, who takes up a new role as the VP and head for Thales in the Middle East.
Before joining Thales, Ashish served as the President and Head of the Airbus Helicopters - India and South Asia. He led Airbus’ Helicopters’ Sales, Services, Training, Innovation, Industrial Partnerships and Government Relations functions across the Civil, Parapublic and Military markets in the region. In addition, Ashish, who also served as the Vice-President and Make in India Officer for Airbus, headed the Tata–Sikorsky joint venture in Hyderabad and worked with Deloitte Consulting and Dassault Systemes, in the United States and Europe, according to a statement.
“I am pleased to welcome on board Ashish Saraf to the Thales Group, who joins us in extremely challenging Covid situation. Under his leadership, Thales will continue its decades-long partnership with our Indian stakeholders to support the country and contribute to India’s longer-term vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, Thales, said.
“I am pleased to join Thales where I will apply all my experience and energy to serve our activities and staff in India,” Saraf said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...