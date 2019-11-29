Thales launches new flight management system

French aerospace, and defence technology company, Thales has launched a Flight Management System (FMS), PureFlyt, that advances both safety and efficiency of flight even as it reduces the carbon footprint of up to 4 per cent.

The technology will be available for commercial use by 2024, said Jean-Paul Ebanga, Thales Vice-President Flight Avionics.

Thales launched this technology along with 70 other technological innovations at the Thales Innovs Day in Paris.

The core innovations which makes PureFlyt a game changer is its ability to draw on both on-board and open-world data, such as weather information. By combining the integrity of the FMS and the agility and power of Electronic Flight Bag flight functionalities, aircraft trajectory can be permanently controlled, adapted and enhanced, resulting in optimised flight, decreased fuel consumption and improved passenger comfort.

“The new functionalities of the FMS will help to optimize routes, and therefore, save fuel of upto 4-5 per cent,” the VP of Flight Avionics at Thales explained.

Currently, according to Ebanga, Thales is in conversation mainly in conversation with the airframers for retrofits. “We are also in conversation with a few airlines. We have a great partnership with Airbus for a huge portfolio of their products, we are also looking at targeting other customers besides this,” he told BusinessLine.

Ebanga added that Thales’ R&D centre in India is very involved in the new product. “We have an engineering competence in India, they are a part of this making this dream of this product a reality,” he said.

(The writer is in Paris at the invitation of Thales)