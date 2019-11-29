Thales launches new flight management system

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
French aerospace, and defence technology company, Thales has launched a Flight Management System (FMS), PureFlyt, that advances both safety and efficiency of flight even as it reduces the carbon footprint of up to 4 per cent.
The technology will be available for commercial use by 2024, said Jean-Paul Ebanga, Thales Vice-President Flight Avionics.
Thales launched this technology along with 70 other technological innovations at the Thales Innovs Day in Paris.
The core innovations which makes PureFlyt a game changer is its ability to draw on both on-board and open-world data, such as weather information. By combining the integrity of the FMS and the agility and power of Electronic Flight Bag flight functionalities, aircraft trajectory can be permanently controlled, adapted and enhanced, resulting in optimised flight, decreased fuel consumption and improved passenger comfort.
“The new functionalities of the FMS will help to optimize routes, and therefore, save fuel of upto 4-5 per cent,” the VP of Flight Avionics at Thales explained.
Currently, according to Ebanga, Thales is in conversation mainly in conversation with the airframers for retrofits. “We are also in conversation with a few airlines. We have a great partnership with Airbus for a huge portfolio of their products, we are also looking at targeting other customers besides this,” he told BusinessLine.
Ebanga added that Thales’ R&D centre in India is very involved in the new product. “We have an engineering competence in India, they are a part of this making this dream of this product a reality,” he said.
(The writer is in Paris at the invitation of Thales)
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...