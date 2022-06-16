Thiruvananthapuram airport connects with more destinations abroad

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is getting connected to more international destinations, with Indigo Airlines launching new services to Abu Dhabi and Dammam, a spokesman for the airport announced here on Wednesday.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi service rolled out on Wednesday. Flight 6E1609 leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 9.30 pm to reach Abu Dhabi at 12.10 am. In the return direction, Flight 6E1612 leaves Abu Dhabi at 1.30 am to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.15 am. The thrice-weekly service will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the spokesman added.

The daily service to Dammam will start from July 1. Flight 6E1607 will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 am and reach Dammam at 10.10 am. The return flight (6E 1608) will depart at 11.35 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.10 pm. Bookings for both services have commenced. The new services are being launched in view of the longstanding demand for better connectivity with the West Asian countries, the spokesman said.